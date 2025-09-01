TFT News

CIASI UAE Chapter joins Filipino organizations at DMW Townhall in Dubai

The Confederation of Ilocano Associations Inc. “Samahang Ilokano” – UAE Chapter (CIASI UAE 61892 Solid JUMA) joined fellow Filipino organizations at a Townhall Meeting with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Dubai.

Held on Saturday, Aug. 30, at the Al Khor Ballroom, Swissôtel Al Ghurair, the event brought together Filipino community leaders, providing a platform to share their experiences and concerns while engaging directly with Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and other Philippine government officials in the UAE.

Consul General Marford Angeles, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General Arvic Arevalo representing Ambassador Alfonso Ver, MWO-Dubai Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista, and MWO-Abu Dhabi Labor Attaché Teresa Olgado were also in attendance.

The gathering included community leaders, media representatives, and social media content creators, reflecting the broad engagement of the Filipino community in the UAE.

During the townhall, Secretary Cacdac highlighted ongoing programs to streamline services for OFWs and addressed the challenges faced by Filipinos working in the UAE. Leaders from various organizations engaged in dialogue with the Secretary, exchanging insights and suggestions to improve services and support mechanisms for overseas workers.

