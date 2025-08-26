TFT NewsLatest NewsNews

Sharjah Crime Reports Drop 22% in First Half of 2025, Police Say

Staff Report

Reported crimes in Sharjah fell by 22 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, authorities announced.

Brigadier Ibrahim Al Ajil, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, described the decline as “a positive indicator of the success of the emirate’s security system in achieving objectives and instilling a sense of security and reassurance among citizens and residents.”

Officials attributed the drop to the round-the-clock efforts of security personnel, advanced checkpoints across the emirate, patrol deployments, and coordinated field plans. Sharjah Police also stepped up awareness campaigns to encourage vigilance and public cooperation.

Brigadier Omar Boualzod, Director General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports, said the achievement reflects both preventive measures and strong community engagement. He noted that specialized teams built partnerships with government and private entities, while also launching targeted campaigns addressing emerging threats such as online fraud and behavioral crimes.

