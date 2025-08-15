African + Eastern launches new Abu Dhabi online store for easy access to your favorite drinks

There’s something undeniably satisfying about finding your go-to beverages without the usual back-and-forth—no traffic, no parking lines, no wasted time. That quiet convenience is what the newly launched africaneasternonline.com is trying to perfect.

In a region where many are used to juggling full schedules and tight errands, every minute saved matters. That’s why African + Eastern’s decision to revamp their online shopping experience feels timely.

A leading beverage retailer, African + Eastern, has introduced a modern, user-friendly website, already available in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, and now launching in Abu Dhabi. The upgrade is designed to make shopping across the UAE more convenient, allowing customers to effortlessly explore, choose, and order their favorite products from anywhere in the UAE.

The new site doesn’t just look sharper. It moves quicker, loads faster, and anticipates what customers need without the fuss.

There’s a particular charm to the Click & Collect service. It allows shoppers to reserve their favorite drinks and pick them up at a nearby store, perfect for those who want to skip the browsing but still drop by. Plus, its real-time inventory feature lets you know exactly what’s in stock, no surprises when you arrive.

For those who prefer staying in, the Express Delivery option brings orders straight to your doorstep in under two hours, cutting out the usual waiting time.

More than just convenience, the new platform feels more personalized. The browsing experience is smoother, with smart filters that let users shop by brand, mood, or even occasion. And with curated recommendations, it’s easier to discover new favorites without feeling overwhelmed by too many options.

African + Eastern makes shopping even more rewarding with a variety of deals, offering a range of savings, including everyday lower prices, special monthly promotions, and regular price drops on selected products.

It now operates 46 retail stores across the UAE, including 35 in Dubai, 10 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and 1 in Ras Al Khaimah, along with 5 in Oman. Known for its extensive range of world-renowned brands and rare selections, the company has decades of experience serving the region’s top hotels and restaurants. The launch of the new online store extends this trusted reputation into a modern, accessible platform, offering a complete omni-channel experience across the UAE with in-store shopping, Express and scheduled delivery, and Click & Collect services in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi.

Whether you’re planning a gathering, gifting a bottle, or simply restocking the usuals, africaneasternonline.com has created a space that feels intuitive, efficient, and designed with real life in mind. It’s not just about buying drinks online, but making the experience effortless.

Special treat for The Filipino Times Abu Dhabi readers: Get 20% off on African + Eastern Abu Dhabi online orders with code FT20.

Visit africaneasternonline.com or download the African + Eastern UAE app on Google Play or the App Store to see the difference.