PICPA Riyadh Toastmasters Club leads empowering team building for Filipino dentists in Saudi Arabia

The PICPA Riyadh Toastmasters Club organized a team building activity for members of the Filipino Dentists in KSA (PDA-FDKSA) as part of their 14th anniversary celebration.

With the theme “14th Anniversary Special, Team Building & Summer Party,” the event aimed to strengthen unity and communication among Filipino professionals in the Kingdom.

This landmark initiative was led by a powerhouse team of Toastmasters: Distinguished Toastmaster Ferdinand Gueco, TM Khristine Magat, TM Alfred Reyes, and TM Merllon Oliver, each contributing their expertise in communication, leadership, and event facilitation.

Held at a private venue in Riyadh, the event featured a series of interactive games, leadership exercises, and motivational sessions. Aside from having fun, these activities were designed to hone key soft skills such as active listening, team coordination, problem-solving, and public speaking, valuable to both dental and non-dental professionals alike.

FDK’s current president, Maria Leonora S. Reyes, expressed her deep appreciation for the Toastmasters’ initiative, stating, “To the man and women behind the PICPA RiyadhToastmasters Club thank you! You are not only making an event successful but you also nourishing mind and hearts of people around you. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and wisdom to other FILIPINO community in the kingdom!”

Participants shared glowing feedback, highlighting how the event fostered new friendships, boosted morale, and motivated to continue the legacy of their beloved organization. It also served as a platform to introduce the mission and values of Toastmasters International to a broader audience of Filipino professionals in the Kingdom.

This successful collaboration marks a promising start for more joint ventures between PICPA Riyadh Toastmasters and PDA-FDKSA, reflecting the growing spirit of Bayanihan among OFWs, championing both professional excellence and personal growth.

As DTM Gueco noted in his closing remarks, “When professionals from different fields come together with a shared purpose, we don’t just build teams — we build a stronger Filipino community abroad.”

The PICPA Riyadh Toastmasters Club welcomes all professionals to attend their weekly meetings held every Tuesday from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a supportive space to sharpen communication and leadership skills that can elevate both careers and communities.

