Thousands of Filipinos in Italy gather for Sandiwa Filitalia and Kalayaan 2025 celebration

Traditional Cordilleran native dance

The Filipino community in Italy gathered at Milan’s Piazza Sempione to celebrate Sandiwa Filitalia, the main event of Kalayaan 2025, marking the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence and 78 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Italy.

Led by the Philippine Consulate General in Milan, Consul General Elmer G. Cato, and the Kalayaan 2025 Organizing Committee of the Bayanihan Council of Northern Italy, the month-long celebration brought together thousands of Filipinos at the historical Arco della Pace, featuring traditional folk dances, kundiman songs, and modern dance performances.

In his speech, Consul General Cato highlighted the values of unity and bayanihan, emphasizing how these two pillars continue to guide the Filipino diaspora in Northern Italy.

Food stalls also offered popular Filipino treats like halo-halo and kakanin, while families enjoyed cultural booths and exhibits showcasing Filipino traditions.

Earlier on May 13, the third edition of the Kalayaan Run and Palarong Pambata kicked off, organized by Pinoy Runners Milan. Held at Parco Nord, hundreds participated in the 5K and 2.5K fun runs, while children eagerly joined traditional Filipino games.

A different flavor of home was brought to Milan on June 12, as the Consulate hosted “Mekeni, Mangan Tamu: A Taste of Pampanga,” turning the Kalayaan Hall into a culinary showcase. Two of Pampanga’s finest chefs, Manuela Cherry Tan and Leonard Vincent Garcia, delighted guests with iconic Kapampangan dishes such as sisig, arobu, kare-kare, and nasing marangle, honoring Angeles City’s nomination as Asia’s Best Culinary City Destination at the 2025 World Culinary Awards.

The celebration also featured Hiyas ng Kalayaan Ball at Palazzo Barozzi, a fashion show of traditional and modern Filipino clothing.

The Sandiwa FilItalia was capped by a moving musical performance from Filipino singer Armand Curameng, whose renditions of Italian and classic OPM stirred emotions and memories of home. (Alona Cochon)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

