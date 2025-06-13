NutriAsia to offer free merch, products at Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai this June 14

NutriAsia is inviting all Filipinos in the UAE to visit its booth at the Philippine Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The event will be held at Exhibition Halls 1 & 2, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Visitors who drop by the NutriAsia booth will get a chance to win exclusive NutriAsia merchandise and products.

On top of that, there will be an exciting stage game where lucky participants can take home big Gift Hampers filled with NutriAsia goodies. It’s a simple way to enjoy freebies and have fun with fellow Pinoys during the celebration!

The celebration is hosted by the Filipino Social Club Dubai in honor of the 127th Philippine Independence Day, with a theme that focuses on diversity, unity, and love for the country.

All Filipinos and their families living in the UAE are welcome to join the full-day event. Admission to the event is free.

The Philippine Independence Day celebration aims to bring Filipinos together to celebrate their roots and strengthen their sense of community abroad.