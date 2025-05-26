What to expect at Kalayaan 2025: A day of Filipino pride, culture, and celebration in Dubai

Every year, Filipinos across the UAE gather to celebrate their roots—and this June, Kalayaan 2025 will mark the 127th Philippine Independence Day with a full day of culture, connection, and celebration.

Mark your calendars for June 1, 2025, as the Dubai World Trade Center’s Halls 1 and 2 transform into a lively Filipino hub, open to everyone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and completely free of charge.

Here’s a glimpse of what awaits you at Kalayan 2025:

Meet the stars

Kalayaan 2025 adds a dose of celebrity energy with familiar faces from the Philippine entertainment scene. Get a chance to see actress Julia Barretto, singer MJ Cayabyab, and Pinoy Big Brother alumni Kai Montinola and Jarren Garcia live at the event. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering their talents, these stars will bring a special spark to the celebration as they connect with the community on and off the stage.

Cultural performances and live entertainment

Prepare to be amazed by a day-long showcase of talent. From heritage-inspired dances to modern musical acts, the stage will come alive with performances from Filipino artists across the UAE—young and old, amateur and pro. You’ll see groups like the WCOPA Singers and Choir, along with many others, performing heartfelt tributes that celebrate Filipino identity, artistry, and spirit. Come for one show—stay for them all!

Explore, eat, and enjoy all-day fun

Come hungry and curious! Taste your favorite Filipino dishes, explore booths with local goods, and discover unique items by local creatives and small businesses. It’s your chance to support homegrown talent and take home a piece of Filipino culture.

Filipino fashion show

Those who enjoy fashion and social media can look forward to a special segment at Kalayaan 2025—a fashion show featuring popular Filipino content creators as they walk the runway, showcasing their personal style and creativity in a fun and vibrant presentation.

More surprises

It’s not just about what’s on stage. Kalayaan 2025 also features interactive activities, community exhibits, and plenty of games and raffle draws happening all day long. Whether you’re joining the fun or cheering from the sidelines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy

Kalayaan 2025 is a gathering of hearts connected by shared history and culture. Whether you come to enjoy the performances, taste the food, or simply be part of the vibrant Filipino community in Dubai, this event welcomes you with open arms and a festive spirit.

Admission is free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family and join in this day of Filipino pride and joy.