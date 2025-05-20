Kalayaan 2025: Julia Barretto to celebrate Independence Day with OFWs in Dubai

Actress Julia Barretto is set to grace Kalayaan 2025 in Dubai, bringing excitement and star power to the Filipino community’s grand celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day.

Joining her is renowned singer MJ Cayabyab, rounding out a star-studded lineup poised to deliver unforgettable performances for overseas Filipinos in the UAE.

Kalayaan 2025 will take place on June 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center, where Halls 1 and 2 will be transformed into a vibrant space filled with Filipino culture and heritage.

Running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the event is free and open to the public, inviting everyone to come together for a full day of activities, entertainment, and cultural showcases. The event will also feature fun games, exciting prizes, and other surprises, making it an occasion to remember.

More than just commemorating independence, Kalayaan 2025 is also about celebrating strength, unity, and pride. Bring your family, friends, and fellow kababayans, and feel the rich traditions of the Philippines even while away from home.