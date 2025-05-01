OFWs, It’s Your Turn: Why Ako Naman Muna Dubai is the Event You’ve Been Waiting For

Pagod ka na bang maging malakas para sa lahat?

OFWs are known for their resilience, sacrifices, and tireless work for family back home. But behind the smiles and remittances, many silently carry exhaustion, loneliness, and the feeling of being lost in the grind.

This is where Ako Naman Muna Dubai comes in — a transformative event designed to tell you, “Choosing yourself isn’t selfish — it’s self-first.”

On May 11, 2025, at PAD Auditorium, Oud Metha, Dubai, Ako Naman Muna Dubai Season 2 invites you to finally hit pause and come home to yourself.

“Hindi mo kailangang maubos bago piliin ang sarili mo,” says transformational coach Russ Juson. “The moment you choose yourself, that’s when you start to be free.”

This event is more than talks and exercises — it’s a safe space for OFWs to heal from burnout, release expectations, and remember that they matter too.

How Lives Are Changing Through Ako Naman Muna

Niña Manalo, a beauty ambassador/beauty therapist, shared that the program helped her embrace the non-linear nature of healing and prioritize her well-being.

“Ako Naman Muna changed me a lot — honoring my needs, listening to my heart, and finally saying ‘I matter too.’ Dati, sobra akong magmahal at nag-e-expect, pero now I know my worth. I stopped chasing people. I choose peace, healing, and boundaries. It’s truly life-changing — no fear, no doubt, no worries. Just love,” Manalo said.

For Charm Vergel, a nurse entrepreneur based in Fujairah, it served as a turning point during one of the most difficult phases in her life.

“I was almost giving up, wondering why I had to go through trial after trial — even though I’m a believer. Pero sa Ako Naman Muna, I realized faith alone isn’t enough; we need action. Through ‘FAITHWORK,’ Coach Russ taught us the power of meditation. That day, nagsunod-sunod yung alignment — sa purpose, goals, family, at community. I learned healing starts with acceptance, and that change begins with me. The old has gone; the new has come. Now, I’ve found peace, purpose, love, and alignment,” Vergel said.

Kabayan, Ikaw Naman

Ako Naman Muna reminds every OFW: it’s okay to rest, okay to heal, okay to choose yourself — because you can’t pour from an empty cup. This is more than a break — it’s your chance for clarity, renewed purpose, and healing.

