OFW stroke survivor returns home with OWWA aid, urges support for more distressed workers

A 56-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and aircraft technician based in Singapore, Carlito Rio Sr., expressed deep gratitude to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) after the agency helped facilitate his return to the Philippines following a stroke.

“I’m very thankful for their help, and I hope they can continue supporting other OFWs,” said Rio, who was repatriated after suffering partial paralysis in February. A friend coordinated with OWWA Singapore to assist with his medical repatriation.

Upon his arrival on March 10, Rio received airport and transportation support, plus ₱20,000 in medical assistance which he used for rent, daily needs, and therapy. He was also granted ₱10,000 in financial aid, commending OWWA for its fast and organized service.

The aid came under OWWA’s Medical Assistance for OFWs Program, which began in 2017 to help OFWs hospitalized due to serious illness or injury. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, OWWA Region 7 disbursed nearly ₱3.9 million to 355 OFWs.

According to OWWA nurse Jane Lorrain B. Lao, the surge in applications is due to heightened awareness through social media. The program provides a one-time grant of up to ₱20,000, depending on the illness.

OWWA also provides an additional ₱10,000 financial grant to displaced or distressed OFWs. Those unable to return to work abroad may qualify for livelihood assistance through the Balik Pinas! Balik Hanapbuhay! Program, which offers ₱20,000 for micro-enterprises.

OWWA’s Christina Marie I. Vistal emphasized the agency’s support for OFWs in critical need — including those suffering from illness, abuse, war displacement, or unresolved employment issues.

Rio may be eligible for further livelihood support once fully recovered, as his condition may prevent him from resuming overseas employment.