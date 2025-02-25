TFT NewsLatest NewsNewsPH News

No efforts to diminish significance of EDSA People Power – Palace

Photo by Joey De Vera, People Power: The Philippine Revolution of 1986

There are no efforts to diminish the EDSA People Power Revolution by not declaring its 39th anniversary of EDSA as a special non-working holiday for the third straight year, a Palace official said on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“As of now, February 25 is declared a special working day, and I think it is the prerogative of the President. And when we say special working day, still there is encouragement to people to commemorate, to join any event, and it will not hinder any activity to commemorate the EDSA People Power,” said Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro in a press briefing.

Castro said declaring Feb. 25 as a working holiday was not meant to downplay the historical event.

The bloodless revolution, which has resonated globally, overthrew the namesake and father of the president, the late former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, through a mutiny led by his defense minister and now presidential legal adviser, Juan Ponce Enrile, and armed forces vice chief of staff Lt. Gen. Fidel Ramos, and backed by the people.

“Since the time po na siya ay naging pangulo, wala po tayong nadinig na anumang pagpapahinto ng anumang events ‘no, any activities na maaaring mag-commemorate ng nasabing event. And at the same time, pansinin po natin, papaano po mabubura ang history? History is history. So, hindi po kakayanin po lang ng presidente na ito ay mabura sa ating history,” said Castro.

There is no word yet on whether the president will release a message to commemorate the event.

“As of now, iyon pa lang po, dineclare lang po na ito ay special working day and we mean – and I think it means a lot to all the people – you are encouraged to go out, to do your activities, to commemorate the EDSA People Power,” said Castro.

In 2023, Marcos said in a statement that he stands with the Filipino people in remembering the times of tribulation and offered his hand of reconciliation to “those with different political persuasions” to come together in forging a better society.

