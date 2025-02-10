OFWs participate in skills training for massage therapy

Forty overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) attended the first session of the six-week training on massage therapy in Bahrain.

This program, which started on Feb. 7, was made possible through the collaboration of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), and the Philippine Embassy, in partnership with Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN).

It aims to enhance the capacities of OFWs by equipping them with various skills training that can be used in any setting they may find themselves working in.

According to Dinah E. Sta. Ana, president of PIN, after completion of the massage therapy training program, participants will learn a variety of skills that will not only increase their employability but also improve their overall well-being.

Its sessions painstakingly integrate theory and practice to ensure that the participants acquire the knowledge of all techniques.

The course curriculum covered the whole range of massage techniques, including Reflexology, Massage Therapy, Sciatica treatment, Physiotherapy principles, and the therapeutic benefits of Aromatherapy.

A significant announcement made on the inaugural day of training was the confirmation of Juvilyn ‘’Butch’’ Gumabay as the new OWWA Welfare Officer.

The appointment is a continuing commitment to serving migrant workers in Bahrain and making sure that their needs are properly addressed while abroad.

The event saw the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Consul Jess Bryan Baguio and MWO Officer-in-Charge Celia V. Cabadonga.

Consul Baguio expressed his gratitude to the participants for their dedication to personal development and career advancement. He also thanked PIN for continuing the partnership with the Philippine Embassy and OWWA in conducting the training programs.

Meanwhile, MWO Officer in Charge Cabadonga stated that “Participants are set to gain valuable skills that can pave the way for future entrepreneurial ventures.” The training she added, “Equips attendees with techniques that can ultimately enable them to establish their own massage parlors after working overseas.”

The mentioned officials strongly supported the initiative by emphasizing the critical role of skills development in empowering OFWs to have better chances in the overseas job market for financial security or even reintegrating home after overseas contract.

Through the program, participants not only increase their employability but also gain the knowledge necessary for the development of sustainable business opportunities within the field of wellness. The training session represents a proactive approach merely inculcating practical skills into the OFWs; it generated a strong sense of community among the participants. It provided a platform where attendees could be able to connect, share experiences, and sustain one another in the long run. This is very important for the well-being of OFWs who are usually away from family and home.

The initial session was led by a group of skilled trainors, namely, Evelyn C. Cruz, Emma D. Calvario, Aida E. Garay, and Norminda G. Licban. Their extensive expertise and experience in the field offered participants valuable insights and practical training.

These instructors were knowledgeable in implementing the holistic curriculum, ensuring that participants not only learned theoretically but practically, acquiring knowledge that would suffice for success in the health and wellness industry.

OWWA personnel present in the activity were Elmer G. Temblor and Arnel Z. Estrella.

Key members of Pinay Ikaw Na, including Marijoy De Vera, Miriam Guese, Victoria Dumrique and Maryjane Montemor were also present at the massage therapy training program.

Their participation made the training more lively supporting further the collaborative spirit behind the importance of community support among Filipino workers in Bahrain. Pinay Ikaw Na is a non-government organization whose scope of services includes programs to develop skills providing them with the tools to succeed both during their time abroad and in their future endeavors back home.

Aside from training, PIN provides support to distressed OFWs. The group also reaches out to extend its services in supporting cancer patients. With its holistic approach, PIN indeed plays a major role in developing the lives of Filipino women to contribute to the general welfare of Filipinos in Bahrain. (Cecil V. Ancheta/Filipino Writers’ Circle)