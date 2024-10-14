Professional development, opportunities in electronics engineering tackled in webinar

In the rapidly evolving field of electronics engineering, continuous professional development and effective advocacy are crucial for sustaining growth and innovation.

The recent Advanced-Level Engineering Primer Webinar, held on August 24, 2024, exemplifies these priorities through its comprehensive agenda focused on professional development and policy influence.

The first agenda, Professional Development and Skills Enhancement, underscores the importance of providing avenues for members to enhance their skills and stay updated with the latest advancements in electronics engineering. This agenda was prominently featured in the webinar, which was designed for experienced engineering professionals seeking to expand their knowledge and stay at the forefront of their field.

The webinar included presentations from distinguished speakers, such as Engr. Meynard Pesig, Engr. Emmanuel Yumul, and Engr. Kenneth Vallespin, who discussed advanced concepts and emerging trends in Electronics Engineering(ECE).

The program covered essential topics such as the Professional Electronics Engineer (PECE) designation, the ASEAN Engineering Registry (AER), and the European Engineer (EUR ING) certification. Each of these certifications represents a commitment to ongoing professional development, enhancing professional credibility, and opening higher-level career opportunities.

It also provided a platform for engineers to gain insights into the eligibility requirements, scope of practice, and benefits associated with these prestigious certifications.

The second agenda, Advocacy and Policy Influence, focuses on advocating for policies and initiatives that support the growth and sustainability of the electronics engineering profession. This agenda is vital for ensuring that the profession remains dynamic and responsive to the needs of society. During the webinar, discussions highlighted the importance of policy development, industry partnerships, public awareness campaigns, regulatory engagement, and sustainability initiatives.

By collaborating with government bodies and forming alliances with industry leaders, the engineering community can influence policy decisions that promote innovation and investment in electronics engineering. Public awareness campaigns play a crucial role in educating the public and policymakers about the significance of electronics engineering in modern society. Active participation in regulatory discussions ensures that new regulations are favorable to the profession, while sustainability initiatives advocate for environmentally sustainable practices within the industry.

There were a total of 36 Attendees including the facilitators, Speakers & participants from all over IECEP Membership such as Europe, Australia, Local Chapters & of course from the KSA-CRC Chapter. The webinar aims to jumpstart activities from Europe & Australia Chapter while keeping inline with the consistent delivery of Professional Development & Social Influence of the 2023 Hall of Fame Awardee.

The Advanced-Level Engineering Primer Webinar successfully addressed both professional development and advocacy, providing a comprehensive platform for engineers to enhance their skills and influence policy. By focusing on these two critical agendas, the webinar fostered collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional growth within the engineering community, empowering engineers to excel in a dynamic global environment.