UN commends UAE for its leadership in global humanitarian support

Global leaders and organizations have recognized the United Arab Emirates’ exceptional efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to communities around the globe, highlighting them as a model for effective assistance and coordination in international relief efforts.

“The UAE is a major partner of the World Food Program, providing valuable support that helps us provide aid to those in need quickly in times of crisis. This cooperation ensures our ability to achieve our humanitarian mission and secure food aid for people affected by humanitarian disasters,” said Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, praising the strategic partnership with the UAE.

In June, the UAE signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme to provide $25 million in emergency food assistance for Sudan and South Sudan amid severe food shortages. This is one of the many invaluable humanitarian contributions the UAE has made to these countries.

Such international partnerships have made a significant impact on securing the global food system with the UAE directly contributing to supporting the most vulnerable groups, especially during food crises and humanitarian famines, state news agency WAM said.

Khaled Khalifa, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the GCC, also noted the profound impact of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to helping crises-stricken individuals and thanked the country, along with its other partners, for the donations from both their public and private sectors.

He said: “World Humanitarian Day comes at a time when the world is witnessing tragedies, wars, and humanitarian crises that have deprived millions of people of essential services. We express our solidarity with our colleagues in the humanitarian field and with the victims of conflicts and disasters.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ humanitarian programs have benefited from the UAE’s generous assistance in areas such as education, healthcare, and social services.