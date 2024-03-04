O! Millionaire Episode 94: Leap Year Luck on February 29th

In Episode 93, O! Millionaire highlighted the promise of a greener future via a message from its sponsored green initiative company, Oasis Park. The lucky episode fell on the same day as the leap day held on February 29th. The excitement soared as participants awaited the drawing of the winning combination amid the leap year’s extra dose of luck. With the Grand Prize now standing at an impressive 96.5 million dirhams, the stakes were higher than ever before. Despite the notable increase of 500,000 dirhams since the previous week, the quest for a Grand Prize winner continued, as no participant had yet matched all seven numbers. Could the leap day prove fortune-filled for one lucky winner, welcoming in a new chapter of dreams fulfilled?

Additionally, as O! Millionaire celebrated its enduring commitment to Oasis Park for 94 weeks, the promise of sustainability and environmental preservation remained at the forefront. Through the collective efforts of participants and the proceeds generated from Green Certificates and the O! Millionaire Shop, Oasis Park’s vision for a greener Earth grew stronger. These contributions played a pivotal role in advancing the development of the world’s premier self-sustaining sanctuary, powered by renewable energies and featuring innovative water supply systems driven by atmospheric water generators.

Follow the official Instagram account of O! Millionaire for real-time updates on the winning numbers and Green Certificate ID. Stay tuned for more prizes and eco-oriented events!

The Oasis Park Promise of a Greener Planet

For Oasis Park’s feature on Episode 94, it tackled the story of a girl who tirelessly worked toward the promise that her father instilled in her: protecting the planet that gives her shelter. Oasis Park continues to stand as a symbol of hope for current and future generations, planting 60 million trees by 2030 using Green Certificates purchased to enter the greenest draw on earth.

Watch this video to get inspired.

For those who were not able to watch the Live Draw dated February 29, broadcasted on Facebook, YouTube, and now they can watch the full episode on the all-new Live Watch page or right here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 94

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

In the draw broadcasted on February 29, 2024, the lucky numbers—2, 6, 24, 29, 38, 41, and 43—were announced, giving participants the opportunity to win cool prizes. If you matched all seven numbers, you could win the Grand Prize worth 96 million dirhams! Plus, the person with the Green Certificate ID 7Y6A AVP2 might win the Raffle Prize worth AED 100,000. Don’t forget to catch the next Live Draws on the O! Millionaire social profiles.

Winning at O! Millionaire is easy! Boost potential winnings by using the Double and Secure the Grand Prize options, where participants can take home double the current Grand Prize amount without sharing with other winners who matched the same seven-number combination.

Even matching just 3 out of 7 numbers can secure prizes. O! Millionaire is dedicated to giving back to its community, especially since participants are eager to contribute to saving the planet. Winners can easily verify their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet, which will be updated automatically after the draw.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.