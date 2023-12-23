TFT NewsLatest NewsNewsUAE News

Cyclists and scooter riders receive safety gear from Dubai Police, RTA

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago

A photo of Dubai Police distributing safety gear to riders in Dubai (posted by Dubai Police on FB).

Cyclists and scooter riders in some areas of Dubai were given helmets, reflective belts, and cycling water bottles by the Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in their efforts to promote enhanced road safety.

To be specific, these are areas developed by Emaar and Nakheel. The riders were also given a short lecture on traffic awareness and road safety.

These efforts highlight the commitment of Dubai Police and RTA to spreading traffic awareness, reducing incorrect behaviors, and avoiding traffic accidents as shared by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, in the news released by the Dubai Police.

“All relevant entities in Dubai are exerting substantial efforts to ensure road safety through extensive traffic awareness campaigns to reduce traffic violations and accidents,” he said.

The importance of using various media channels to convey traffic awareness messages were also emphasized by the RTA especially since they noted the growing segment of cyclists and electric users in the city which is integral to Dubai’s Bicycle-Friendly City Strategy.


As a public call for compliance, the Dubai Police and RTA have urged the public to adhere to traffic safety  regulations. Designated areas and speed limits that vary by location must be followed. In residential and beach areas, speed limits must be set to 20 km/h. On Meydan Street and shared streets, the fastest one can go is 30 km/h. Meanwhile, there are no speed restrictions on Seih Al Salam and Al Qudra tracks.

In 2022, RTA issued a substantial 38,102 permits for e-scooter riders for the first three months following the launch of the free online registration platform. Notably, 15,502 of these permits were granted to Filipinos, highlighting a significant portion of the e-scooter user demographic.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 13

Win Gatchalian speaks out on girlfriend Bianca Manalo controversy

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 22 at 11.23.21 AM

Chinese Star Restaurant offers budget-friendly combo menus this Christmas

20 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 22T184455.862

Record breaker! 25,000 people line the streets of UAE capital for fifth edition of ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon as Brigid Kosgei sets new women’s record

20 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 22T182931.424

A season of joy: Al Maya Supermarkets unveil exciting Christmas celebrations

20 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button