Cyclists and scooter riders receive safety gear from Dubai Police, RTA

Cyclists and scooter riders in some areas of Dubai were given helmets, reflective belts, and cycling water bottles by the Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in their efforts to promote enhanced road safety.
To be specific, these are areas developed by Emaar and Nakheel. The riders were also given a short lecture on traffic awareness and road safety.
These efforts highlight the commitment of Dubai Police and RTA to spreading traffic awareness, reducing incorrect behaviors, and avoiding traffic accidents as shared by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, in the news released by the Dubai Police.
“All relevant entities in Dubai are exerting substantial efforts to ensure road safety through extensive traffic awareness campaigns to reduce traffic violations and accidents,” he said.
.@rta_dubai and @DubaiPoliceHQ launch awareness campaign targeting e-scooter and bicycle riders in line with Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy and the objective to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city.https://t.co/Alt23f5UHU pic.twitter.com/JS52tDXNdx
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 6, 2023
As a public call for compliance, the Dubai Police and RTA have urged the public to adhere to traffic safety regulations. Designated areas and speed limits that vary by location must be followed. In residential and beach areas, speed limits must be set to 20 km/h. On Meydan Street and shared streets, the fastest one can go is 30 km/h. Meanwhile, there are no speed restrictions on Seih Al Salam and Al Qudra tracks.
In 2022, RTA issued a substantial 38,102 permits for e-scooter riders for the first three months following the launch of the free online registration platform. Notably, 15,502 of these permits were granted to Filipinos, highlighting a significant portion of the e-scooter user demographic.