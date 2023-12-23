Cyclists and scooter riders receive safety gear from Dubai Police, RTA

Cyclists and scooter riders in some areas of Dubai were given helmets, reflective belts, and cycling water bottles by the Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in their efforts to promote enhanced road safety.

To be specific, these are areas developed by Emaar and Nakheel. The riders were also given a short lecture on traffic awareness and road safety.

These efforts highlight the commitment of Dubai Police and RTA to spreading traffic awareness, reducing incorrect behaviors, and avoiding traffic accidents as shared by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, in the news released by the Dubai Police.

“All relevant entities in Dubai are exerting substantial efforts to ensure road safety through extensive traffic awareness campaigns to reduce traffic violations and accidents,” he said.

The importance of using various media channels to convey traffic awareness messages were also emphasized by the RTA especially since they noted the growing segment of cyclists and electric users in the city which is integral to Dubai’s Bicycle-Friendly City Strategy.