Michelle Dee dons another Whang-Od-inspired gown for her homecoming parade

Michelle Dee stunned thousands of her pageant fans during her homecoming parade after donning another Whang-Od-inspired outfit at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex in Pasay City on Sunday, December 10th.

Dee wore a tattooed-sleeved bodice with a structured high collar, straight-cut pants, and a white robe that flowed down from her cinched waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

The outfit strongly resembled her black beaded evening gown, which she wore for the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night. Dee explained in an interview earlier that the first gown she wore was a tribute to Apo Whang-Od, the oldest and the last mambabatok of the Kalinga ethnic group.

The actress wrote dearly about the traditional tattoo artist on her Instagram, describing her as a “legendary Filipina” who has preserved cultural indigenous tattoo art.

Similar to Dee’s black evening gown in the competition, her tattooed outfit in her homecoming parade was crafted by the famous designer Mark Bumgarner.