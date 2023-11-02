Reasons that make HONOR X9b 5G the king of its category

The phone combines stunning display quality, an expert-level camera, and extensive battery life, all wrapped in a stylish design

With the launch of HONOR X9b 5G, it’s an opportune moment to search for a new device that combines aesthetics and durability, offers impressive battery life for extended outdoor use, and features an exceptional camera to capture precious moments with loved ones

If you are looking for a device that offers you all this, and much more, without creating a hole in your pocket, look no further. HONOR’s latest reveal as part of its X series of phones, the HONOR X9b 5G is for you.

Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display, Making HONOR X9b 5G Unbreakable.

Whether you are hosting friends at home, or planning an adventure holiday with the family, HONOR X9b 5G is the perfect phone that offers outstanding durability and stability. Equipped with the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop Display, the device is practically unbreakable. It is constructed of advanced material that forms a shock-absorbing structure around the phone, enabling it to offer remarkable resistance to drops of up to 1.5 meters[1]. This feature provides 360° protection to the phone even if dropped on a hard marble surface[2].

The HONOR X9 5G has micro-level gaps incorporated in its structure, which help reduce impact and act as an airbag, preventing cracked screens or damage to the rest of the phone. With these innovations, the HONOR X9b 5G is the first in the industry to receive a Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

Boasting powerful performance, HONOR X9b 5G is faster than its predecessors

The HONOR X9b 5G comes with an industry-leading 5800 mAh[3] battery so you don’t have to worry about running out of charge and can enjoy nonstop quality time with family and friends. In fact, it can support up to three days of use for uninterrupted work, play and entertainment on the go. On a single charge, you can enjoy up to 19 hours of video playback, 12 hours of gaming, or 22 hours of social media exploring.

The HONOR X9b 5G runs on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform[4], which means you can enjoy excellent performance, and fast AI processing. Additionally, the phone comes with 12MB of RAM, with 256GB of storage providing plenty of space, especially for those all-important holiday pictures.

Iconic design that lets you express your individualism

The curvature and edgeless design of the HONOR X9b 5G is not just pleasing to the eyes, but also offers an easy and comfortable grip as you hold it. The body of the phone is wrapped in sustainable vegan leather, which gives it a sleek yet firm texture, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping out of your hands. That’s not all – it only weighs 185g[5] and is super slim, so you can slip it into your pocket with ease.

The HONOR X9b 5G comes in bright and transcendent colors, so you have an outlet for expressing your individualism and matching the device with your holiday outfits. HONOR’s new generation of X Series phones comes in three trendy colors: Sunrise Orange, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

Outstanding Camera Capabilities, Without a Hefty Price Tag

You can enjoy the ultimate photography experience with the HONOR X9b 5G’s triple camera system composed of a 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. The device lets you effortlessly capture enchanting images with improved sharpness, exposure, and dynamic range, even in low-light environments – perfect for those late evenings.

The camera also offers high optical quality with 3X zoom and an outstanding motion capture engine[6], enabling you to enjoy clear images in incredible detail. The phone’s camera can capture stills even if the subject is running, dancing or spinning at a rapid speed, so you don’t miss out on capturing key moments as they happen.

The HONOR X9b 5G is available now for purchase across the UAE at hihonor.com, Carrefour, Emax, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Nesto, amazon, noon, Etisalat by e& and Sharaf DG at the affordable price of AED 1299. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 268, including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 Lite, 12 months screen protection.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com.