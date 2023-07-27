Savor the taste of Thai cuisine at Benjarong Restaurant in Dusit Thani Hotel

Discover Thai culinary delights like never before at Benjarong Restaurant, where luxury meets authenticity in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant financial district. Tucked away within the iconic Dusit Thani Dubai, Benjarong is the epitome of a refined Thai dining experience that will leave you and your guests in awe.

With their current promotion of unlimited dining for only AED 169, you will get to experience a symphony of authentic flavors — from appetizers, mains, to desserts — that will transport you to the heart of Thailand.

Recently renovated and reinvented, Benjarong brings a fresh take on classic Thai favorites, thanks to the masterful expertise of Thai Chef Wichit Panyo and his talented team. Indulge in an array of signature delicacies, each meticulously prepared and artfully presented.

What sets Benjarong apart is the fact that some of their most treasured recipes have been passed down through generations, originating from the palaces of Thailand, ensuring an unparalleled taste of tradition.

Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing journey through the five essential Thai flavors – sweet, spicy, sour, salty, and creamy. Chef Wichit and his team have perfected the art of harmonizing these flavors using the freshest and finest-quality ingredients.

Beyond the exceptional cuisine, Benjarong treats customers to a visual paradise. As you step into the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by an explosion of vibrant colors that tastefully preserve its rich Thai heritage. From the deep reds of the ceiling to the lush greens, golds, and whites accenting the architectural highlights, the space exudes an ambiance that blends contemporary chic with rustic luxury.

Nestled amidst the Dubai skyline, Benjarong offers breathtaking views of the city, which are beautifully captured through white frames throughout the space. The lofted dining area exudes grandeur while maintaining a casual and inviting ambiance, making it an ideal spot for any occasion — whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or a celebration with friends and family.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary Thai dining experience. Reserve your table now and embark on a culinary journey that will delight your senses and leave you with unforgettable memories at Benjarong Restaurant.