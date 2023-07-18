Dubai Customs handle over 22 million travel bags in Dubai Airports during H1 2023

Dubai Customs is taking significant steps to enhance travel and tourism experiences at Dubai’s airports. In the first half of 2023, their customs centers, under the management of the Passenger Operations Department, effectively handled more than 22.139 million travel bags, highlighting the efficiency of their customs services in minimizing delays for travelers.

This remarkable achievement is a result of continuous improvements in inspection and scanning devices at customs centers. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and expertly interpreting body language, customs inspectors can successfully identify attempts to smuggle prohibited substances. Their thorough inspection and monitoring processes ensure that illicit items are intercepted, preventing them from being concealed in passengers’ luggage or hidden within their bodies.

To further enhance customer satisfaction, Dubai Customs offers the Pre-Export Initiative, which allows traders and cargo carriers of valuable goods to complete re-export transactions and store shipments in advance before departure. This pilot program has already benefited 382 users, streamlining customs processes for businesses.

Another convenient service provided is the Self-Handling Service, enabling companies to receive customs documents round-the-clock through self-service smart QR code boxes. Within just six months, 3,601 clients have availed themselves of this 24/7 option.

The department also employs an Electronic Control System, which efficiently links inspection departments with electronic systems and monitoring mechanisms. This innovative and intelligent operational mechanism, along with skilled personnel for data analysis, ensures the professionalism and efficiency of inspection operations with minimal negative incidents.

Emphasizing their commitment to supporting the tourism and travel industry, the Passenger Operations Department actively supports the “Dubai Summer Surprises” events scheduled from June 29 to September 3, 2023. By creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere, they warmly welcome tourists and showcase Dubai’s exceptional qualities as a top-notch family-oriented tourism destination.