South Korea flood death toll rises to 49, Yoon orders all-out effort

The Osong underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju, South Korea was flooded on Saturday, resulting in the tragic death of 49 people.

According to the Yonhap news agency, a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was breached due to heavy rain, submerging 15 vehicles, including a bus, and trapping them under the water.

As of 6 AM today, a total of 39 people have been reported killed nationwide, with 19 fatalities in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, as a consequence of the heavy rains that have been lashing the country since last week. The figures were reported by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Furthermore, nine people are reported missing, including eight in North Gyeongsang Province. At the same time, 34 people have been reportedly injured due to the adverse weather conditions.

The authorities have stated that 10,570 people have evacuated their homes across the country due to damage caused by the heavy rainfall.

Rescue operations are ongoing in the flooded underpass, with more than ten vehicles believed to be submerged. As rescuers continue their efforts, the number of casualties may potentially rise.

In a report from Reuters, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Monday an all-out effort to handle the devastation caused by days of torrential rain.

Yoon convened an intra-agency meeting to discuss disaster response and urged the authorities to make every possible effort to rescue the victims. He also pledged support for recovery work, including designating affected areas as special disaster zones.