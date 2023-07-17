TFT NewsLatest NewsNews

OFW remittances up by 2.9% in May

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The remittances from Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have increased by 2.9 percent which is equivalent to $2.78 billion in May which is higher than the $2.7 billion in the same month last year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said that the 2 percent growth rate observed in May 2022 is faster but slower than the 3.8 percent recorded in April 2023.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas noted an increase of money remittances from both land-based and sea-based OFWs.

“The increase in personal remittances in May 2023 was due to higher remittances sent by 1) land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more and 2) sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year,” the BSP said in a statement.

Personal remittances for the first five months of the year grew by 3.1 percent to US$14.46 billion, from US$14.02 billion posted in the comparable period in 2022.

“Of the personal remittances from OFWs, cash remittances coursed through banks rose by 2.8 percent to US$2.49 billion in May 2023 from the US$2.43 billion recorded in the same month last year. The expansion in cash remittances in May 2023 was due to the growth in receipts from land- and sea-based workers,” it added.

The growth in cash remittances came from the United States (U.S.), Singapore, and Saudi Arabia contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in the first five months of 2023.

Meanwhile, in terms of country sources, the U.S. posted the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 17 at 12.16.26 PM

HONOR Marks a New Era of Innovations with All New AI technologies on HONOR 90 5G

3 mins ago
TFT NEWS immigration

BI warns of illegal recruitment scheme targeting former OFWs

50 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 17T111222.401

Sabrina M unfazed by legal threats over claims about Rico Yan

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 17T105501.393

South Korea flood death toll rises to 49, Yoon orders all-out effort

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button