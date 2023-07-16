NTC: Registered SIMs reached over 100M as of July

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has reported that the number of registered mobile phone subscriber identification modules (SIMs) in the Philippines reached over 100 million.

In a Philippine Star report, a total of 103,101,990 SIMs have been registered as of July 13, 2023, accounting for 61.36% of the country’s total subscriber base of 168,016,400.

According to data from NTC’s website, the number of registered SIMs per telecom company is as follows:

Smart has 48.798 million registered SIMs, making up 73.60% of its total subscriber base of 66.304 million.

has 48.798 million registered SIMs, making up 73.60% of its total subscriber base of 66.304 million. Globe follows with 47.025 million registered SIMs, accounting for 54.21% of its total 86.746 million subscribers.

follows with 47.025 million registered SIMs, accounting for 54.21% of its total 86.746 million subscribers. DITO Telecommunity has 7.278 million registered subscribers, representing 48.64% of its total 14.964 million customers.

On October 10, 2022, the SIM Registration Act was signed into law by President Marcos to curb short messaging services (SMS) or text scams.

The legislation mandates all telecom companies to provide verified lists of their authorized dealers and agents to the NTC. To ensure precise monitoring and regulation of SIM card sales and usage, these lists must be regularly updated on a quarterly basis.

The SIM registration period started on December 27, 2022 and was initially set to expire on April 26, 2023, but it was extended for 90 days until July 25.

This would be the last extension of registration of SIMs, according to Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy.