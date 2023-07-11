Sheikh Mohammed explores Dubai Water Canal’s cycling path

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, went on a bicycle tour along the cycling path of the Dubai Water Canal. Accompanied by Dubai government officials, Sheikh Mohammed pedaled through the 7-km track, which is a popular route for cyclists in Dubai.

In a video shared by the Dubai Media Office, Sheikh Mohammed was seen cycling with others while sporting a black T-shirt and sneakers.

. @HHShkMohd goes on a bicycle ride along the cycling track lining the #Dubai Water Canal. pic.twitter.com/UnuCFQ5btn — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 10, 2023

Dubai is making significant efforts to promote cycling and enhance its cycling infrastructure to serve both residents and tourists. The city recently announced the opening of Loop, a 93-km indoor bicycle and walking track.

This is not the first time Sheikh Mohammed has been spotted on cycling paths in Dubai. In the past, he was seen inspecting a new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach and enjoying an evening bike ride around Dubai. In February of this year, he attended a stage of the UAE Tour 2023 in Dubai, where he greeted participants cycling in the Al Marmoom area.

Dubai’s Master Plan for Cycling Tracks 2026 aims to develop an additional 276 km of cycling tracks, expanding the total length of cycling tracks in the emirate to 739 km. The plan aims to connect coastal areas like Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Al Marina with external tracks at Al Qudra and Saih Al Salam via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba.