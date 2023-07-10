Night swimming in Dubai: 3 new beaches provide access to people of determination

After introducing three new beaches for night swimming last May, the Dubai Municipality has announced that these beaches were made with services dedicated for people of determination, giving them a fun and safe environment for night swimming in the emirate.

According to a tweet from Dubai Media Office, the new beaches located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 are equipped with lighting systems and electronic information panels, and has dedicated services for people of determination.

Qualified cadres of rescuers and supervisors will also be present in the beaches to “ensure a comfortable and safe night swimming experience for all.”

Furthermore, “Beach Access for People of Determination” signs have been installed, and specially-designed ramps have been fitted at the beaches to facilitate easy access and movement for all individuals.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has expressed his gratitude for the efforts made by the municipality in creating this inclusive experience for all people.

“We thank the work teams in Dubai Municipality for the initiative of night swimming beaches and the keenness to provide this experience for people of determination through specialized cadres while adopting smart technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of all visitors,” Sheikh Ahmed wrote on Twitter.

“[This is] a new step that reflects Dubai’s endeavors to consolidate its position as the best city for living in the world through quality initiatives and projects that make society happy,” he added.

With these positive developments, individuals with disabilities will be able to experience the joy of swimming in the beach without facing additional hindrances.

This move encourages inclusivity in the country — providing a safe, enjoyable, and supportive environment for all.