CBCP declares Quiapo Church as national shrine

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has declared the elevation of the Quiapo Church in Manila, home to the revered Black Nazarene statue, to national shrine status.

During the CBCP’s 126th plenary assembly in Kalibo, Aklan on Sunday, the group approved a petition to declare the church as the country’s 29th national shrine.

According to a report from Philippine News Agency, the Conference bestowed the title of “National Shrine of the Black Nazarene” upon the Quiapo Church, granting Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula’s petition.

In a Facebook post, the church’s office said: “Walang hanggang pasasalamat mula sa komunidad ng Quiapo at sa mga Deboto ng Poong Hesus Nazareno sa bumubuo ng ‘Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ sa pagkadeklara sa Basilika Menor at Pangarkidiyosesang Dambana ng Itim na Nazareno bilang isang pambansang dambana.”

In 1987, St. John Paul II elevated the church to the status of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.

Just last May 10, Advincula elevated the church to the status of an archdiocesan shrine.

Millions of devotees visit the shrine in the heart of Manila during its feast every January 9.