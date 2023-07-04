Top schools for hiring in the Philippines revealed

A recent survey conducted by online job portal JobStreet has revealed that two state universities are the preferred choices of employers when it comes to hiring employees.

The survey, which included 42 industries and over 700 companies of varying sizes, aimed to understand the distinctive strengths possessed by different academic institutions and provide insights for crafting policy recommendations.

According to the survey results released on Monday, the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) maintained its position as the top choice among companies, with 23.39 percent of employers favoring PUP graduates. Employers noted that PUP graduates are effective team players in the workplace. The University of the Philippines (UP) secured the second spot at 9.17 percent, followed by De La Salle University (DLSU) at third place with 6.88 percent.

UP and DLSU were chosen not only for their reputation but also for their alignment with the industries of hirers. Employers specifically from the information technology (IT), human resources, and call center/business process outsourcing (BPO) industries showed a preference for hiring talent from PUP and UP. DLSU graduates, on the other hand, were frequently sought after in the healthcare, information technology, and property/real estate sectors.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) secured the fourth position with 5.28 percent, while Mapúa University followed closely in fifth place with 3.44 percent. Other schools that completed the list included Batangas State University (3.21 percent), University of Mindanao (2.29 percent), University of Cebu (2.06 percent), Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) (2.06 percent), and STI College (2.06 percent).

The survey findings provide valuable insights for both hirers and educational institutions. Employers can make more informed decisions when approaching jobseekers, while educational institutions can use the information to enact changes in curriculum and better align themselves with the needs of the industries. With these insights, the survey aims to empower hirers and foster a deeper understanding of the strengths of each academic institution.