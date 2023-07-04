RTA reports over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) witnessed a significant increase in the number of riders utilizing various modes of public and shared transportation during the Eid Al Adha holidays in the emirate. The total number of riders reached 6.396 million, reflecting a 14% surge compared to the figures recorded during the same period last year, which stood at 5.615 million.

Among the transportation modes, the metro showed to be a popular choice, with a total of 2.388 million riders on both the Red and Green Lines during the holiday period. The tram served 104 thousand riders, while public buses lifted 1.409 million passengers. Marine transport, including ferries, catered to the needs of 260 thousand commuters. Taxis remained in high demand, carrying 1.973 million passengers. Additionally, shared mobility options provided transit services to 261 thousand riders.

The increased ridership during Eid Al Adha demonstrates the public’s reliance on a diverse range of transportation options offered by the RTA. These figures not only reflect the growing popularity and efficiency of the transportation network but also indicate a rise in the overall mobility and connectivity of the city.

The RTA’s efforts to enhance and expand public transportation systems continue to positively impact the lives of residents and visitors, providing them with convenient and reliable means of travel.