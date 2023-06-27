TFT NewsNews

Suspected human trafficking victims rescued in Las Piñas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Courtesy: PNP-ACG via GMA News

Authorities have rescued suspected human trafficking victims including foreigners in a raid held in a compound in Las Piñas City.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) held the raid on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said that they have received a tip about an online casino being operated in the building.

Several foreign nationals were also discovered during the raid. Some of them were Malaysians, Singaporeans, Vietnamese and Chinese nationals.

“It’s initially a case of human trafficking,” Police Captain Michelle Sabino of PNP-ACG said in a GMA News report.

Foreigners claimed that they were recruited to work there through social media.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pokwang and lee obrian

Lee O’Brian files counter-affidavit against Pokwang’s deportation case

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 27T120154.478

Families of Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde meet for traditional ‘pamamanhikan’

7 hours ago
iStock 1069485938

Dubai announces free parking for Eid Al Adha holiday

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 27T110141.748

Dubai launches second edition of ‘Summer Rush’ at Al Mamzar Park

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button