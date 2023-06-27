Suspected human trafficking victims rescued in Las Piñas

Authorities have rescued suspected human trafficking victims including foreigners in a raid held in a compound in Las Piñas City.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) held the raid on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said that they have received a tip about an online casino being operated in the building.

Several foreign nationals were also discovered during the raid. Some of them were Malaysians, Singaporeans, Vietnamese and Chinese nationals.

“It’s initially a case of human trafficking,” Police Captain Michelle Sabino of PNP-ACG said in a GMA News report.

Foreigners claimed that they were recruited to work there through social media.