RTA announces transport timings for Eid Al Adha holidays

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the revised operating hours for its services during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday. The adjustments will affect various RTA services, including customers’ happiness centers, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit modes, and service-provider centers for vehicle technical testing.

Service-Provider Centers

During the holiday period from Tuesday to Friday, 9 to 12 Dhu Al-Hijja (June 27 to 30, 2023), all service-provider centers for vehicle technical testing and Customers Happiness Centers will be closed. Technical testing services will resume on 12 Dhu Al-Hijja (June 30), while the centers will reopen on 13 Dhu Al-Hijja (1 July).

RTA Customer Happiness Centers

Except for Al-Kifaf Happiness Centre, which will remain open 24/7, all Customers Happiness Centers will be closed from Tuesday to Friday, 9 to 12 Dhu Al-Hijja (June 27 to 30 2023). However, the Smart Customers Happiness Centers at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office will continue their usual operations around the clock.

Metro and Tram

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will operate according to the following schedule: From June 23-24, June 26-30, and July 1, the metro service will run from 05:00 am to 01:00 am the following day. On June 25 and July 2, the metro will operate from 08:00 am to 01:00 am the next day.

The Tram will follow this timetable: From June 23-24, June 26-30, and July 1, the tram service will operate from 06:00 am to 01:00 am the next day. On June 25 and July 2, the tram timing will be from 09:00 am to 01:00 am the following day.

Public Bus

The public bus schedule within Dubai during the holiday period will be as follows: From Monday to Thursday, buses will run from 04:30 am to 12:30 am the following day. On Fridays, the service will operate from 05:00 am to 01:00 am the next day. Saturdays and Sundays will have buses running from 06:00 am to 01:00 am the following day.

Inter-city bus routes currently in operation include: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Ibn Battuta to Al Mussafah, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain, (E303) from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from the Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from the Etisalat Station to Ajman, and (E700) from the Union Station to Fujairah.

Note: Route (E100) to and from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be re-routed to Ibn Battuta Bus Station from 02:00 pm onwards daily from June 27, 2023 to July 2, 2023.

Water Bus

The Water Bus service will operate during specific hours as follows: Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 12:00 pm to 12:11 am the next day, Marina Promenade – Marina Mall (and vice versa) from 04:11 pm to 11:17 pm, Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 04:08 pm to 11:16 pm, and Full Line from 04:08 pm to 10:56 pm.

Abra

The Abra service will follow the following schedule: Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3) from 10:00 am to 11:20 pm, Al Fahidi – Sabkha (CR4) from 10:00 am to 11:25 pm, Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5) from 10:00 am to 11:25 pm, Baniyas – Seef (CR6) from 10:00 am to 11:57 pm, Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) from 04:00 pm to 11:20 pm, Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 08:00 am to 11:30 pm, Dubai Old Souq – Al Marfa Souq (CR12) from 04:20 pm to 10:50 pm, Deira Old Souq – Al Marfa Souq (CR13) from 04:05 pm to 10:35 pm, and the tourist service from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) from 04:00 pm to 10:15 pm.

Water Taxi

The Water Taxi service between Marina Mall and Bluewaters (BM3) will operate from 04:00 pm to 11:40 pm, upon prior booking between 03:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

Dubai Ferry

The Dubai Ferry service will operate as follows: Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1) from 01:00 pm to 06:00 pm, Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1) from 02:20 pm to 07:20 pm, Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2) at 01:50 pm and 06:50 pm, Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2) from 02:50 pm to 07:50 pm, Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2) from 01:00 pm to 06:00 pm, Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2) from 01:15 pm to 06:15 pm, and the tourist service from Marina Mall (FR4) from 11:30 am to 04:30 pm. Additionally, Al Marfa Souq – Al Ghubaiba (CR10) will operate from 06:15 pm to 09:45 pm.

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, all public parking will be free of charge from Tuesday, 9 Dhu Al-Hijja (June 27, 2023), until the end of Friday, 12 Dhu Al-Hijja (June 30, 2023).