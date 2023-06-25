TFT NewsNews

RTA launches community initiatives for children, orphans ahead of Eid Al Adha

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA

As this year’s Eid Al Adha holiday nears, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a series of community initiatives aimed at giving assistance to children, orphans, and students from limited-income families in celebration of the religious holiday.

In a Twitter post, the Dubai Media Office shared a video where authorities and volunteers in the emirate are shown to be giving out gifts, clothes, and toys to children of different ages. Later in the video, the children can also be seen visiting an amusement park where they enjoyed strolling and experiencing different park rides.

On the occasion, Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA said: “RTA has prepared a plan for community initiatives to celebrate Eid Al Adha including the distribution of Kiswat Al Eid (clothing) for orphan girls and those from limited income families. The initiatives also included Cash Eidayah to 300 students from the National Charity Schools.”

“As part of efforts to show care and bring happiness to orphans from limited-income families, the initiatives included the distribution of gifts and a trip for 40 orphan children with limited income families to IMG Worlds of Adventure.” Al Mehrizi added.

The gift-giving took place through a partnership between RTA, Keolis-MHI, Bagshatna Design, and Toys ‘R’ Us.

According to RTA, these initiatives are in line with their Strategic Plan 2023-2030, which call for fostering a culture of support and solidarity besides promoting positivity and happiness values.

These humanitarian and social initiatives aim to extend a helping hand to all spectrums and age groups of community members especially during the celebration of one of the most important holidays for Muslims across the globe.

