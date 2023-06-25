Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2023: A Spectacular Night of Beauty and Elegance

Abu Dhabi’s prestigious beauty pageant, “Mutya ng Kasarinlan,” returned for its highly anticipated third season, captivating audiences with a night filled with beauty, grace, and Filipino talent.

The Al Jaleli Theatre at Erth Abu Dhabi was transformed into a dazzling stage, setting the perfect backdrop for the 11 stunning candidates who competed for the coveted crown to cap of Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi’s 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebrations in the capital.

The highly coveted title of Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2023 was awarded to the exceptional Mariah Jewel Pencil of PICE UAE. Angelu Adan of OFW-GME won the title of Mutya Ng Kasarinlan – Tourism 2023 and Rechel Macalalag Hoco of ADFIVA was crowned Mutya Ng Kasarinlan – Charity 2023. Mykaela Oliverio of ADFDC, PCA, and SHRPA claimed the 1st Runner-Up position while Jiezel Ramos De Guzman of OPMMAD was awarded the 2nd Runner-Up title.

The evening kicked off with a breathtaking production number led by the United Cebuanos Folkloric Dance Ensemble. The candidates graced the stage, radiating confidence and elegance, adorned in the exquisite creations of Aldwin “Jlo” G. Ornopia, the Filipino Times Awards Designer of the Year for 2017 and the Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2023 Overall Artistic Designer.

The event was graced by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso Ver together with Vice Consul Kevin Mark Gomez. The introduction of the esteemed Board of Judges added an air of anticipation and excitement. Among the panel of judges were industry leaders and distinguished personalities, including Danaya’s Flowers CEO Dan Lester Dabon, Prime Group CEO Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi, PBC-DNE Chairman Emeritus Bobbie Carella, The Love Company Project Manager Josie Conlu, Dr. Rose Tabucal and Visiting Professor Jecon Dreisbach. Chaired by Roxane Negrillo, phd media Executive Business Director, the judging panel brought expertise and discerning eyes to the competition.

Throughout the evening, the audience was treated to mesmerizing fashion shows, showcasing the talents of Filipino designers. The stage came alive with the Philippine National Costume creations by renowned designers from the Emirates. The audience marveled at the intricate details and the representation of Filipino culture in each ensemble.

Mr. Harvey Cenit, the Filipino Times Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year for 2016, also captivated the audience with his creative collection. His unique designs and innovative approach to fashion left a lasting impression on the attendees.

Jet Acosta, a talented Filipino designer based in Abu Dhabi, took center stage with his awe-inspiring evening gown collection. Known for his passion and excellence in the world of fashion, Acosta showcased his creative prowess, leaving the audience in awe of his masterpieces.

In a heartfelt tribute, the evening paid homage to Allen Villena, the 2018 Filipino Times Awards Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year. Villena had generously supported the Evening Gown Collection in the previous two seasons of Mutya ng Kasarinlan. The tribute served as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact Villena had made in the fashion industry.

The highlight of the evening arrived with the announcement of the top five finalists, who had impressed the judges throughout the competition. These outstanding candidates faced the final question and answer round, exhibiting their intelligence, poise, and ability to articulate their thoughts gracefully.

The event, organized by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, showcased the unity and talent of the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi. The remarkable success of the pageant would not have been possible without the vision and creativity of Aldwin Jlo Ornopia, the Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2023 Overall Artistic Designer.

As the curtain fell on another splendid season of Mutya ng Kasarinlan, the evening left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. The pageant celebrated not only beauty but also the strength, intelligence, and grace of the Filipina women who participated. Until next year, the legacy of Mutya ng Kasarinlan continues to shine as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for aspiring queens.