Sheikha Latifa shares first glimpse of her newborn daughter

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has introduced her newborn daughter to the world in a heartwarming photo alongside her husband.

Hind Bint Faisal, the adorable baby girl who entered the world last month, captured hearts as her father, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, cradled her gently, showering her with kisses. Wrapped in a delicate pastel pink blanket, Hind donned a matching beanie, radiating pure innocence.

In an Instagram post, Sheikha Latifa described her daughter as “a part of her soul and a part of her heart,” emphasizing the deep connection between mother and child.

Sheikha Latifa and Sheikh Faisal bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi tied the knot in 2016, welcoming their first child, a son, in July 2018. Their family grew further with the arrival of their second child, a daughter, in October 2020.