RTA completes 7 footbridges spanning 888m, to enhance pedestrian safety

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the successful completion of seven new footbridges, providing safe passage for pedestrians across various areas of the city. These footbridges play a vital role in promoting Dubai’s transformation into a bicycle-friendly city while contributing to the overall well-being of its residents and visitors.

One notable footbridge connects Al Khaleej Street near Dubai Hospital, offering a convenient crossing point for pedestrians. Additionally, construction is underway for six more footbridges spanning a total length of 888 meters across Dubai. These bridges are designed with aesthetic and innovative components, incorporating advanced electromechanical systems, alarms, firefighting measures, and remote monitoring systems. Dedicated bike tracks and racks are also integrated into the bridge design.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, emphasized that the construction of these footbridges aligns with Dubai’s traffic safety strategy, which aims to establish the city as a global leader in traffic safety. The goal is to minimize run-over accidents and achieve zero fatalities by providing robust infrastructure and safety measures for motorists and cyclists.

The footbridges adhere to the highest international standards for traffic safety and incorporate various service facilities such as electric elevators, alarm systems, firefighting measures, and remote monitoring capabilities. The construction process also prioritized creativity and aesthetics, ensuring visually appealing structures.

Over the past 17 years, the number of footbridges in Dubai has increased significantly, rising from 13 in 2006 to 129 by the end of last year. Looking ahead, the RTA plans to construct an additional 36 footbridges from 2021 to 2026, bringing the total count to 165 pedestrian bridges.

Al Tayer urged residents, citizens, and tourists to utilize the footbridges and subways when crossing roadways in Dubai, emphasizing the importance of pedestrian safety. Motorists were also reminded to observe speed limits and exercise caution at pedestrian crossings, prioritizing the safety of all road users.

