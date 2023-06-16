Join Emirates Draw and thousands of Filipinos in Dubai on June 18th to Celebrate the Philippine Independence Day 2023

Emirates Draw, the UAE’s leading gaming operator with a CSR-first approach, proudly announces its participation as a platinum sponsor in the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 18th, 2023. Held at the Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this momentous occasion will captivate the hearts of thousands of Filipino expats with unforgettable experiences.

Emirates Draw extends a warm invitation to Filipinos and non-Filipinos alike to join in the festivities from 8am to 8pm. The highlight of the day will be Emirates Draw’s grand presence from 12:45 to 1:55 pm, featuring a special guest speech by Russel Tuazon, EASY6 15 million Grand Prize winner. Additionally, the prestigious GAWAD Awards ceremony where Emirates Draw will recognize the outstanding achievements within the community. And that’s not all—prepare to be starstruck as renowned celebrities, including Daniel Matsunaga and Daiana Menezes grace the stage, adding an extra touch of glamour to the event.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this momentous day, Mohammad Al Awadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, shared his delight, “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this important day alongside the Filipino community in the UAE. This event not only allows us to be part of the Philippine Independence Day but highlights the organisation’s dedication to inclusivity and diversity. We have had a significant impact on our Filipino player base, which constitutes 20% of the overall player base. We have presented over AED 21 million in cash prizes so far, with participation from both male and female participants.”

The Philippine Independence Day celebration promises a sensational lineup of thrilling games, captivating prizes, cultural showcases, and engaging entertainment. From dazzling fashion shows to vibrant community parades and mesmerizing ethnic dances, the event truly captures the spirit of the Philippines.

Join Emirates Draw and thousands of Kabayans in Dubai on June 18th to celebrate Filipino culture in style.