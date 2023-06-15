Discover convenience and quality at the new African + Eastern Express Store in Layan

African + Eastern, the leading beverage distributor in the Middle East, is thrilled to announce the launch of their second Express store in Layan, after the successful opening of the first one at Jumeirah Park Point. This exciting addition further enhances their portfolio of 41 stores across the UAE and Oman, solidifying their position as the go-to supplier for renowned hotels, restaurants, clubs, and lounges.

With a commitment to excellence, African + Eastern curates a wide selection of globally recognized brands, along with exclusive and rare finds. Their knowledgeable staff ensures that customers receive expert guidance, making every visit a personalized experience.

Whether you’re searching for a favorite beverage or seeking something new, African + Eastern Express in Layan is the ultimate destination.

Located in close proximity to thriving communities like Sustainable City and Town Square, the store’s prime position next to Spinneys makes it incredibly convenient for customers to seamlessly shop at both locations. The area buzzes with a vibrant atmosphere, and the Layan store stands ready to cater to the discerning tastes of residents and visitors alike.

In exciting news for all beverage enthusiasts, the 30% Municipality tax on alcohol has been lifted, making it even more enticing to explore African + Eastern’s extensive range.

Moreover, obtaining an alcohol license is now free for individuals aged 21 and above, adding to the ease and accessibility of enjoying quality beverages.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, African + Eastern presents enticing launch offers available until 30th June. Indulge in a “Buy 3 Get 1 Free” promotion on all non-promotional wines and champagnes, allowing you to savor exceptional flavors while maximizing your value. Additionally, when you spend 100 AED, you’ll receive a complimentary case of Budweiser (12 x 33cl), perfect for sharing refreshing moments with friends and loved ones.

But that’s not all – as a token of appreciation to their valued customers, African + Eastern invites everyone who shops at the store to enter a thrilling contest.

Stand a chance to win a Premium Wine Fridge, offering respite from the summer heat and elevating your beverage experiences. The draw will take place on 31st July, so make sure to participate before then.

Discover the convenience, quality, and exceptional offerings at African + Eastern Express in Layan.

For more details about the launch, visit https://bit.ly/AE-Layan and follow African + Eastern on Facebook (@AfricanEasternDubai) and Instagram (@AfricanEasternDubai).

Explore the world of African + Eastern at African + Eastern Direct, the leading same day home delivery platform for beverages in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.