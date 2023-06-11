MWO Dubai, FilSoc kick off 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration with OFW Night 2023

Philippine policymakers on Overseas Workers, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) across the UAE, and various Filipino communities and organizations have gathered together during this year’s “OFW Night” which took place on June 9, 2023 at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Al Qusais, Dubai.

Organized by the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai in partnership with the Filipino Social Club, the significant event is held in commemoration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day and the Migrant Workers Day, which celebrated the contributions, showcased the talents, acknowledged the sacrifices, and addressed pressing concerns of OFWs in the country and across the globe.

High-level Philippine delegation were present in the OFW Night including Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Alfonso Ver, Philippine Consul General Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., MWO Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Senator Raffy Tulfo, Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, and OWWA Administrator Arnel Ignacio.

In his message, Ambassador Ver takes pride on how the UAE respects and caters to the needs of the Filipino community in the country.

“We are really pressing on hiring more Filipino workers here. Gusto kong ibalita ngayong Migrant Workers Day that the quality we show is one of the reasons kung bakit tayo ni-rerespeto ng UAE nationals dito. I’ve been hearing so many success stories, and our talents —nakikita nila yan, nalalaman nila at kinakalat nila. Kaya ipagbunyi natin ang ating mga kasamahang OFW. Mabuhay po kayong lahat!” Ambassador Ver said.

Meanwhile, Consul General Dueñas was thrilled to have been a part of an event which is dedicated to all the OFWs.

“It’s OFW night, it’s a very special night for all of us. Here with us are our officials who will give messages on concerns about OFWs, at para kamustahin lahat ng Kabayan natin sa buong UAE. Aside from that, this OFW Night will showcase the talents of our Kabayans here in the UAE and also to celebrate everything that encompasses the life of an OFW,” Consul General Dueñas said in his speech.

Senator Tulfo, on the other hand, recognized all OFWs as the modern-day heroes. In his key address, he said: “When I talk about bayani, kayo pong lahat na OFW, kayo po ang tunay na mga makabagong bayani! In so many instances nagkaroon ng global recession, marami pong bansang naapektuhan at na-bankrupt pero ang Pilipinas, hindi po. Isang maliit na bansa, lumutang at hindi lumubog, bakit? Yan po ay dahil sa pawis at dugo ninyong mga OFW. Kayo po ang tumulong para tuloy-tuloy ang takbo ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas. Kaya po sa gabing ito, ako po ay sumasaludo sa inyo bilang makabagong bayani.”

Further, Undersecretary Cacdac reported some of the latest initiatives and achievements of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) which includes the signing of agreement between the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) aimed at providing business training and mentorship programs for OFWs. He also highlighted that the DMW has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) together with BDO Foundation to strengthen financial education and literacy initiatives for OFWs.

On the other hand, OWWA Administrator Arnel Ignacio showed his appreciation to the OFWs and his dedication to serving the Filipino community by serenading them with a song, as it can give a sense of hope and enjoyment to OFWs to ease their sacrifices.

Before his powerful performance, he said: “Imagine the power that entertainment can bring to our OFWs to continue on working, dahil malungkot pala pag nagta-trabaho sa ibang bansa na malayo sa pamilya.”

MWO Labor Attache Atty. John Rio Bautista was also present in the event where he recognized partners of the MWO for their unwavering support, commitment, and contributions to programs that benefit the OFWs in the country.

The night has become extra special as it showcased performances from different Filipino groups and individuals which featured a solo artist exhibition tour, flash mob, cultural dance, song numbers, arnis performance, and the presentation of Mr. and Ms. Teen Kalayaan 2023 candidates, among others.

The OFW night serves as an avenue to appreciate the resilience of Filipinos who tirelessly work overseas for their family back home. This event, office, and organization aim to uplift people’s lives — always ready to lend their ears and extend a helping hand to anyone who needs it.