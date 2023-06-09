Empire East Highland City: Redefining Luxury Living with Breathtaking Cityscape Views

Filipinos residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are in for a treat as they will have an exclusive opportunity to explore the magnificent Empire East Highland City, a groundbreaking development of Megaworld that sets a new standard in luxury living.

This remarkable project seamlessly combines modern opulence with awe-inspiring cityscape vistas, offering a lifestyle beyond compare.

Empire East Highland City is brought to you by Megaworld Corporation, the pioneering real estate developer in the Philippines. With over 23 years of expertise, Megaworld International, the global marketing specialist of Megaworld Corporation, has been at the forefront of showcasing integrated township developments to the international market.

Nestled in the heart of Cainta, Rizal, Empire East Highland City presents an extraordinary 24-hectare mixed-use development that promises to captivate discerning individuals seeking the pinnacle of elevated living. This exceptional community caters to the desires and aspirations of residents, with its meticulous attention to detail and emphasis on delivering an unparalleled experience.

Comprising four distinct phases, Highland Park, Highland Mall, The Chartered Club, and Highland Residences, Empire East Highland City seamlessly integrates a multitude of offerings into a harmonious and vibrant urban oasis. It’s a place where residents can truly live, work, play, learn, and shop, all within the confines of a meticulously designed and thoughtfully crafted environment.

Highland Park, spanning a generous 8,000 square meters, provides an idyllic retreat amidst the bustling city. Here, lush green spaces, beautifully landscaped gardens, and serene walking trails create a peaceful haven where residents can reconnect with nature and find solace from the demands of daily life.

Adjacent to Highland Park, Highland Mall stands as a beacon of luxury retail and exceptional dining experiences. With its diverse selection of retail shops, boutiques, and delectable culinary offerings, the mall caters to even the most discerning tastes. It promises an extraordinary shopping experience where fashion, lifestyle, and gastronomy converge to create an ambiance of sheer indulgence.

For those seeking recreation, entertainment, and a place to unwind, The Chartered Club awaits. This exclusive club offers a host of lavish amenities, including swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, sports facilities, and relaxation areas. It provides residents with the perfect environment to relax, rejuvenate, and pursue their passions, all within an elegant and inviting setting.

The remarkable feature of Empire East Highland City lies within the Highland Residences. Meticulously designed and carefully crafted, these residential towers redefine modern living. The thoughtfully laid-out units offer spacious living areas that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of individuals and families alike. Moreover, each residence showcases breathtaking views of the cityscape, creating a daily spectacle that will leave residents in awe.

Empire East Highland City boasts an unwavering commitment to open spaces and efficient road networks, dedicating approximately 40% of the development to green areas. This emphasis on nature and wellness fosters a healthy and balanced lifestyle, while the wide six-lane roads ensure seamless connectivity within the community and beyond.

Filipinos in the UAE will have a golden opportunity to explore the wonders of Empire East Highland City and discover the epitome of luxury living.

Learn more about these prestigious developments by joining Megaworld at the Philippine Independence Day event on June 10, 2023, where you can gather insights, explore the offerings, and engage with the experts behind this exceptional project.

Megaworld International has been actively providing expert real estate services to 60 key cities across the globe. With the help of competent real estate experts that provide the highest value of service available on the market, their presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East is still as strong as ever.

Don’t miss this opportunity to redefine your concept of luxury living and indulge in breathtaking cityscape views.

