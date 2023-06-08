TFT NewsNews

Instagram may soon launch its own AI chatbot

Lianne Micah Asidera

Instagram, a Meta-owned online photo-sharing application and social network platform, is reportedly testing a new feature that would let users chat with AI (artificial intelligence) within the app.

According to a tweet shared by leaker and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram has been developing a chatbot that will be able to answer questions and provide advice. Users will be able to choose from 30 different personalities to interact with.

“Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience. AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You’ll be able to choose from 30 different personalities,” Paluzzi wrote.

However, the platform has yet to release an official statement on this feature.

In a report from Indo-Asian News Service, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in February that the company is creating a new “top-level” product team which will be “focused” on generative artificial intelligence.

“We’re creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area,” Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of June.

