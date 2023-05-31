Expo City Dubai announces new timings for summer

As the summer season approaches, Expo City Dubai has announced revised timings for those who wish to visit its famous attractions.

Starting June 15 until September 15, different pavilions in the world-class destination will have new timings. The Terra – Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – Mobility Pavilion, Women’s Pavilion, Vision Pavilion, and Stories of the Nation Pavilion will be opened from 12PM to 8PM.

The last entry for Terra, Alif, and Women’s pavilions is 7:15PM, while visitors can enter the Vision and Stories of Nation until 7:30PM.

Further, the Garden in the Sky will be opened from 6PM to 10PM, and last entry for this attraction is 9:45PM.

The children’s playground will also be available from 6PM to 10PM.

Ever since the conclusion of Expo 2020, the site has continued to be a popular destination for residents and visitors.

Admission to the area is free, however, there are ticket charges for several attractions. Tickets to most pavilions cost just AED 50.