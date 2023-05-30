Teves says he’s being used as Maharlika Bill distraction

Embattled Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves believes that he is being used to divert public attention from bigger and controversial issues such as the railroading of the Maharlika Investment Fund Bill.

“Ang dami ng mali diyan sa pangyayari diyan sa Pilipinas, ako yung ginagawa nilang panakip butas,” Teves said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

“Halimabwa lang… di ba puputok na yung Maharlika fund, siyempre aangal yung taong bayan pero pag sinabay nila yung issue ni Arnie, anumang parusa yan, syempre mas magiging malabnaw ‘yung issue ng Maharlika fund,” he added.

The lawmaker did not offer any proof of his claims. Teves said that lawmakers are rushing to pass the bill and he is being used to conceal it to the public. Teves is being linked to the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel De Gamo.

“It’s not that I’m ready or I’m considering, it’s that I am powerless over these people. Kaya nilang apihin kahit sinong gusto nilang apihin sa sistema ng kanilang pangaapi dahil sila lang gumagawa ng mga bagay-bagay at batas ng laro,” Teves said.

Teves said that he is powerless against those who may push for his expulsion at the House of Representatives. Teves was referring to House Speaker Martin Romualdez and House Ethics Committee Chairperson Felimon Espares.

“It’s not that I am ready or I am considering. It’s that I am powerless over these people, ‘di ba? Sino naman si Arnie para lumaban kay Speaker at sa Chairman dyan,” Teves said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Teves said that he could not fight those who are in power when it comes to his fate at the lower house.

“Kung ibang klaseng away, labanan ko ‘yan e. Pero kung away na sila-sila lang ang gumagawa ng batas o ng rules of the game, paano ako lalaban?” Teves said.

The House ethics panel proposed stiffer sanctions against Teves after his 60-day suspension lapsed. Teves also slammed the refusal of the panel to allow him to attend the hearing virtually.

“They say I’m not allowed to join via teleconference because I am staying abroad. What’s their proof that I am abroad? What if I’m in the Philippines right now?,” Teves said.

“It’s the rule of the boss, not the rule of law,’ Teves added.