Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi delivers emotional speech as ISS mission ends

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi has delivered an emotional farewell speech as she and astronaut Ali Alqarni concludes their 10-day long mission at the International Space Station.

One day prior to their return to earth, the two astronauts thanked the ISS crew, including UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, for helping them be part of the historic mission and perform all their significant tasks while on space.

“Every story comes to an end and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country (Saudi Arabia) and our region. So just like to thanks everyone who had helped us,” Barnawi said.

رائدة الفضاء السعودية ريانة برناوي، طاقم Ax-2، تشكر رواد الفضاء المتواجدين على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية، وتخص بالشكر زميلها سلطان النيادي خلال وداع مؤثر لطاقمها مع اختتام مهمتهم. pic.twitter.com/dAFnACWdo5 — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) May 29, 2023

In another video, Alqarni also expressed his gratitude to the whole team.

“First of all, thank you to all the crew on board the ISS, for your hospitality and generosity. You are such an amazing inspiration, and I have learned a lot from you and I’ve enjoyed my time here. Hopefully in the future, we will be back in another trip,” Alqarni said.

رائد الفضاء السعودي علي القرني، طاقم Ax-2، يوجه الشكر لزملائه ومن ضمنهم رائد الفضاء سلطان النيادي خلال وداع طاقم Ax-2، الذي يغادر غدًا محطة الفضاء الدولية. pic.twitter.com/JuY5mdWTdx — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) May 29, 2023

Barnawi has etched her name in history as the the first Arab female astronaut to go to space. Together with compatriot Alqarni, they have become their nation’s pride as they took part in the Axiom Mission-2 (Ax-2).