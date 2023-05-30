TFT NewsNews

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi delivers emotional speech as ISS mission ends

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera8 hours ago

Courtesy: MBR Space Centre/Twitter

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi has delivered an emotional farewell speech as she and astronaut Ali Alqarni concludes their 10-day long mission at the International Space Station.

One day prior to their return to earth, the two astronauts thanked the ISS crew, including UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, for helping them be part of the historic mission and perform all their significant tasks while on space.

“Every story comes to an end and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country (Saudi Arabia) and our region. So just like to thanks everyone who had helped us,” Barnawi said.

In another video, Alqarni also expressed his gratitude to the whole team.

“First of all, thank you to all the crew on board the ISS, for your hospitality and generosity. You are such an amazing inspiration, and I have learned a lot from you and I’ve enjoyed my time here. Hopefully in the future, we will be back in another trip,” Alqarni said.

Barnawi has etched her name in history as the the first Arab female astronaut to go to space. Together with compatriot Alqarni, they have become their nation’s pride as they took part in the Axiom Mission-2 (Ax-2).

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera8 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T163128.443

BTS’ Suga kicks off solo Asian tour in Jakarta

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T150550.257

Teves says he’s being used as Maharlika Bill distraction

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T145655.791

Robin Padilla tenders ‘irrevocable’ resignation as PDP-Laban executive vice president

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T142655.537

European Space Agency is paying £15,600 to volunteers to lie in bed for 60 days

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button