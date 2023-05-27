TFT NewsNews

UAE reveals Middle East’s first 100% electric waste collection truck

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Al Masaood/Twitter

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management (Tadweer) has announced on Saturday the launch of its first ever 100 percent electric waste truck in the UAE.

The UAE capital has collaborated with industry giants Renault Trucks Middle East and Al Masaood to create the first fully electric heavy truck in Middle East aimed at promoting the country’s drive towards a net-zero future.

Manufactured by Renault Trucks under the dealership of Al Masaood, the electric truck will be used to collect household waste in the emirate.

Serving as the first heavy truck operating in the region, the Renault Trucks E-tech truck will also run a pilot programme to gauge the vehicle’s performance in the high temperatures of the capital’s summer heat, in addition to addressing logistical challenges such as charging station availability along key routes.

In a post from Abu Dhabi Media Office, it stated that the launch of the Renault E-Tech waste management truck is also a commitment to both the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s electrified mobility strategies, which both the country and its capital find themselves at the forefront globally.

“The first 100 percent electric waste truck in the UAE supports Tadweer in achieving its mission through building an integrated waste management system and achieving a circular economy,” it said.

