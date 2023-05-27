TFT NewsNews

Ex-diplomat denies allegations of neglect of human trafficking victims in Syria

A former diplomat in Syria denied allegations of neglect from human trafficking victims in Syria which originated in 2021.

Former Charge d’Affaires to Syria Alex Lamadrid said in a report on CNN Philippines that he was unaware of the case filed before him by some human trafficking victims on Friday.

“If the case has been filed recently, I haven’t been informed about it yet officially until now,” Lamadrid said.

Migrante International earlier claimed over 20 Filipino women who were victims of human trafficking in Syria filed complaints of gross negligence, abuse of authority, and failure to protect their rights and welfare before the office of the Ombudsman.

“In March 2020 to Sept 2020, there was a lockdown, the airport was closed (re-opened only by Sept 15, 2020) & the Syrian Immigration officials resumed processing of exit permits only thereafter,” Lamadrid said in the report.

Some of the former OFWs said that they were confined in the embassy’s basement and had no communication with their families.

Lamadrid said they were only following the standard procedures for shelters.

“While the shelter is indeed located in the basement of the embassy, the wards are not restricted in their movement—they were free to go around the embassy premises. In fact, they were given swimming lessons in the Embassy pool in the summer months,” Lamadrid added.

“They also interacted with FilCom during meetings, commemorative events like Philippine holidays, as well as Christmas and other parties organized by Filcom with the Embassy,” he added.

