Ople says HK gov’t to assist OFW who fell to her death while cleaning windows

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the Hong Kong government will be assisting the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died while cleaning the windows of her employer’s apartment.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said that she talked to HK Labour and Welfare Secretary Chris Sun on Thursday night and the latter said assistance will be extended as much as possible to the family of the OFW.

Ople adds that the Philippine government and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China will work together to prevent similar incidents from happening.

“We will extend full assistance and support to her bereaved family while working closely with Secretary Chris Sun and his department to ensure that the principle of ‘safety above all else’ is carried out as part of employers’ obligations,” Ople said.

The Hong Kong official said that they are ‘troubled and saddened’ with what happened to the OFW.

“Secretary Sun and I discussed the need to remind employers of foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong about the prohibition in the standard employment contract on window-cleaning which has been in effect since 2017,” Ople said.

Based on existing guidelines window-cleaning is only allowed for Filipino domestic workers when the windows have grills and only their arms can stretch outside.