LTO to launch online PUV registration renewal

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera37 mins ago

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced on Wednesday that it is eyeing to extend the implementation of online plain renewal registration to public utility vehicles (PUVs) to stop the illegal practice of fixers.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said that the agency is coordinating with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board about the online renewal registration through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal.

In a statement, Tugade said: May initial meetings na po tayo sa LTFRB para magkaroon ng interconnectivity at ma-access ang mga certificate of public convenience o CPC nang sa gayon ay iyong mga may-ari ng mga PUV ay puwede na rin makapag-renew online.”

The online renewal of registration for PUVs aims to limit and stop the services offered by fixers, in addition to the convenience it will give operators.

“The LTO and LTFRB must assure that the PUVs plying our roads are roadworthy units. We want to ease the burden of PUV operators when it comes to the renewal of the registration of their units,” Tugade added.

This step follows the online renewal registration for private vehicles, also through the LTMS portal in February.

