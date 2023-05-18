TFT NewsNews

Cheaper airfares expected in June due to lower fuel surcharge

Staff Report

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has lowered the fuel surcharge rate for all flights by a notch which means travelers can expect lower airfares in June.

The Level 4 fuel surcharge in June for domestic flights range as follows depending on the distance traveled:

₱117 (0-200 kilometers), ₱184 (201-400 kms), ₱232 (401-600 kms), ₱296 (601-800 kms), ₱318 (801-1000) and ₱342 (greater than 1001 kms).

This is relatively lower than the May airfares which is at level 5 category.

Fuel surcharge around that time ranges from  ₱151, ₱238, ₱316, ₱418, ₱487, and ₱542, respectively.

Here’s the fuel surcharge for international flights under level 4 category:

₱385.70 (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei), ₱523.68 (China), ₱533.42 (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Guam), ₱600.00 (Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Port Moresby, India), ₱1,327.14 (Australia, Middle East), ₱1675.36 (New Zealand, Honolulu, Ethiopia), ₱2,731.26 (North America, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and ₱2,867.82 (more than 14,000 kms).

AirAsia said it will lower down fares to help its customers.

“Now that AirAsia Philippines has opened more international destinations, our guests can use the extra savings toward additional baggage allowance for pasalubong and other activities on their travel bucket list,” it added.

