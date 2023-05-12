RLC Residences to highlight premium home investment options at PPIE 2023

Mari Lorinie D. Catabay, Senior Brand Management Officer at RLC Residences, is set to give an insightful presentation about “What makes a home premium?” during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 which will take place from May 12 to 13, 2023 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

Catabay will highlight essential features of a premium residence, showcasing RLC Residences’ high-end properties such as Le Pont Residences, Mantawi Residences, Sierra Valley Gardens, The Radiance Manila Bay, The Sapphire Bloc, among others.

As brand officer, her key responsibility is to provide solutions to the problems of consumers in the simplest and best way possible. She makes sure to execute this by creating short, crisp, self-explanatory communication briefs for agencies to easily develop campaigns hitting the target market right down to its core. Her campaigns contribute to the wide expansion of RLC Residences’ real estate developments portfolio.

Living up to its tagline “Raise, Live, Connect,” RLC Residences are located in sought after central districts and destination estates that bring together the best in home, leisure, and work. Further, it continues to serve more home seekers from various parts of the world with quality home investment options.

Catch Catabay’s presentation during the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen on May 13, 2023 at 5:10PM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you can visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.