Property experts from leading PH real estate developers to streamline growth in Visayas, Mindanao during the much-anticipated PPIE 2023

Johann Escanan, Assistant Sales Manager of Rockwell Land Corporation, Manny Arbues, Regional Head for Asia, Oceania, Europe, Middle East and Africa of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., and Kristynne B. Tan, Marketing Director & Brand Operations Head at RLC Residences is set to streamline the rapid growth of real estates in the Visayas and Mindanao region in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

In a panel discussion, the three speakers will expound on the topic “VizMin: Fast Developments in the South” providing details on the increasing property value in cities supported by developments and tourism.

They will also give out reasons why the demand is high in Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Davao region.

As the trend in local real estate development is still going up, the effects are expanding not just in Metro Manila, but in major cities all over the Philippines, including the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

The high-density urbanization of Metro Manila is spreading to VisMin’s growing cities. Key locations such as Cebu, Bacolod Iloilo, and Davao continue to be attractive real estate investment hubs as it records a steady demand for residences, offices, and commercial spaces in these provinces.

With this, overseas Filipino workers in the UAE will get the chance to know more about the bright prospects in the VisMin region as Escanan, Arbues, and Sotelo highlight the developments from each of the biggest and leading real estate companies in the Philippines.

Don’t miss the chance to meet and listen to them in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.