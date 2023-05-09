TFT NewsNews

Remains of four OFWs from Taiwan arrive in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago

Courtesy: OWWA

The remains of the four overseas Filipino workers who died in Taiwan after a fire incident in a food factory last month have arrived in the country.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) at Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) received the remains of the victims together with their families.

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello said that the victims died from suffocation.

The victims were identified as Renato Larua, 30, mula sa Cavite; Nancy Revilla ng Marinduque; Aroma Miranda ng Tarlac, at Maricris Fernando ng La Union.

Four more Filipinos have been injured by the fire incident at the Lian-Hwa Foods Corporation last April 25.

Bello assures that the families of the deceased will receive assistance from the governments of the Philippines and Taiwan.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS gidwani parvez

Exploring Lucrative Opportunities: Panel Discussion on Investing in the Philippines

47 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 09T094021.829

PH welcomes largest batch of repatriated OFWs from Sudan

20 mins ago
tulfo

Tulfo files bill seeking to enhance financial literacy for OFWs

52 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T184813.125

What’s Your Dream House? PPIE opens poster-making, miniature house-making for PH schools in the UAE

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button